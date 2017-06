(Photo: WXMI)

Zeeland, Michigan — After tying the knot in 2004, Amanda and Tim Van Horssen dealt with infertility for years. Six years ago, they tried in vitro fertilization. Now, apparently, they can’t stop having twins.

Their third set, Ella and Emma, arrived three weeks ago.

Seven stollers. More than 30 diapers a day. And they really need that eight-passenger Surburban.

“It’s always an adventure,” they say.

