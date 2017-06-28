Mutual drug bust nets 11 kilos of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, guns, and cash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — More than 20 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, dozens of guns, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash are off the streets after an investigation that stretched from New Hanover County to Brunswick County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Offices held a joint news conference to discuss an investigation that led to the arrests of two men.

Sheriff Ed McMahon said on June 6, while in the middle of a drug investigation that lasted several months, it led them to Brunswick County. McMahon says they contacted the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to share information.

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram says they went to a home in the 9900 block of Olde Towne Wynd in Belville. That’s where they found a kilo of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, 32 firearms and $60,000.

They arrested Nathaniel Josey, 59, and placed him under $250,000 bond.

Josey’s charges include:

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

trafficking in cocaine

trafficking in marijuana

Sheriff McMahon says they went to the 1200 block of Shipyard and arrested Anthony Williams. At that location, they seized 10 kilos of cocaine, 1/2 kilo of crack, 100g of marijuana, a gun, and $205,000 in cash.

Williams faces several charges:

pwimsd marijuana

poss marijuana

two counts of trafficking in cocaine

maintain vehicle/dwelling controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine

possession of firearm by a felon

Williams is in jail under $10,000,000 bond.