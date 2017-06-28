New owner has big plans for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just one day after we learned Independence Mall in Wilmington had been sold, the new owner has already posted plans for its new look.

Rouse Properties announced it is conducting a “sweeping redevelopment” of the mall, which will transform it from a fully enclosed space into a modern, open-air retail destination.

The website reads, “The redesigned space will feature a grocery-anchored power center, a completely updated enclosed mall corridor, a modern lifestyle streetscape of upscale dining and retail options, and a multi-tenant building complex that houses a wide array of specialty service providers.”

According to industry reports, Rouse Properties bought the mall for $45m.

On their website, Rouse Properties acquires retail properties across the country, and specializes in enclosed and open-air malls. The company says is seeks high-traffic properties that hold “significant untapped growth potential.”