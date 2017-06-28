New ribbon cutting date set for Mallory Creek Drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Third time’s the charm? Mallory Creek Drive’s ribbon cutting ceremony has a new date.

The road connects Mallory Creek Plantation on Hwy 133 with Brunswick Forest on Hwy 17 in Leland.

The opening has been delayed multiple times. It was originally scheduled for July 1; however, the contractor notified the town it would be delayed due to recent rain. Then, it was scheduled to open July 8, but that date conflicts with a parade in Navassa.

The new date is set for Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m.