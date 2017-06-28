One sent to hospital after small plane crashes in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A small plane crashed into a wooden area in Ocean Isle Beach just after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Mayor Debbie Smith says a single engine plane crashed near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport. She says two people were on board including the pilot.

The passenger was sent to Grand Strand Medical Center. No word on the extent of injuries.

Smith says there was no fire in and around the plane.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.

