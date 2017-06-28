ONLY ON WWAY UPDATE: Local non-profit gets boost from Michael Jordan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —  The Wilmington non-profit Gifted in Rhythm and Life is getting a big boost from a basketball legend.

Founder Cassandra Mcneil said the group is getting a donation from Michael Jordan!

You may remember, earlier this week we reported that the group performed at a Charlotte Hornets game back in March.

It was part of a fundraiser where they get a portion of proceeds from tickets they sell, but the group said the Hornets didn’t live up to their end of the bargain.

Now the group’s founder says the Hornets CEO apologized about the incident, telling her the check is in the mail.

She says Wilmington native and Charlotte Hornets co-owner Michael Jordan sent the group an email and donation.

No word on how much the group is getting.

