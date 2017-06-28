Police search for woman missing from Raleigh airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since going on break from her job at a North Carolina airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police tell local media that 24-year-old Allison Cope, an employee of the Starbucks in Terminal 2, clocked out for a break at about 3 p.m. Monday.

She was reported missing to RDU police at 7 p.m. Airport officials describe Cope as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6-inches and 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo, blue jeans and black shoes.

Cope drives a silver, 2014 Ford Fusion with North Carolina plate EHA 2271.

Airport spokesman Andrew Sawyer says he couldn’t comment on whether Cope drove away in her car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

