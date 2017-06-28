Coffee and conversations: Share a cup of joe with Surf City Police

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City Police Department invites you to enjoy your morning cup of coffee with a cop Thursday.

Police says there is no agenda or speeches. The goal is to give you a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.

It’s happening at Share The Table in Surf City from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Coffee and snacks are donated by Fractured Prune, Dunkin Donuts, and The Corner Sweet.

The department has participated in the program multiple times. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police have offered the “Coffee with a Cop” program before too.