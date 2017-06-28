Southport in the running for best town to celebrate July 4th

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — July 4th will be here in just a matter of days and Southport is pulling out all the stops as it preps for up to 50,000 visitors.

Now, Coastal Living Magazine thinks it may be the best in the country and wants you to vote on it.

The town has been celebrating Independence Day for more than 200 years. It’s a multi-day festival featuring fun for the whole family, food, shopping, a big parade, streets dancing, and of course, fireworks! Southport is the official NC 4th of July Festival.

You can vote it number one in the nation on the Coastal Living Magazine website. You have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to cast your vote. At last check, Southport was tied at number one.

