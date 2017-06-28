Two men arrested in Leland after stealing car

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police arrested two men early Wednesday who they say stole a car in Kinston.

Leroy Hunt, 45, of Rowland and Wilton Jones, 43, of Red Springs are both faced with multiple charges including Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jones is also charged Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Speeding, Ficititious Registration Plate, and Driving While License Revoked.

Hunt and Jones were stopped by officers around 5:45 a.m. on US Highway 17 North.

Hunt and Jones are being held under a $10,000 secure bond in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

Both men are also persons of interest in numerous breaking and enterings in Brunswick County.