Victim identified in Darlington Avenue shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the man who was shot on Darlington Avenue on Tuesday.

Jeremy Wilson, 27, of Wilmington, is in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from Wilmington Police.

Police originally reported two cars had also been hit by bullets, but later identified a third car that had also been struck.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. at Market North Apartments.

Police responded after residents reported hearing gunshots in the parking lot. Wilson drove himself to the hospital.

No word on any suspects.