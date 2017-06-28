VIDEO: ‘Jake the Diamond Dog’ brings water to umpires mid-game

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Video of 'Jake the Diamond Dog' was posted as the golden retriever carried a basket filled with bottled water out to the umpire between innings taken at a recent game.

FORT WAYNE, IN — A video of minor league baseball dog delivering water at a Fort Wayne TinCaps game has surfaced on Twitter.

Video of ‘Jake the Diamond Dog’ was posted as the golden retriever carried a basket filled with bottled water out to the umpire between innings taken at a recent game.

The video was posted by Indiana news station WPTA’s sports anchor Zach Groth.

Jake delivers water to umpires on the field in a basket and reportedly makes an appearance at a variety of Minor League baseball games and has done so for several years.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Girl makes PB & J sandwiches for firefighters
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Michigan couple welcomes third set of twins
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
MacKenzie Gore receives another national honor
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments