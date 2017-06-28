Weapons, tactical gear seized from NC man at traffic stop

SCITUATE, R.I. (WWAY) — Rhode Island State Police say a North Carolina man faces gun and drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 led to the seizure of multiple weapons, tactical gear and illegal drugs.

According to the press release, police said Anthony Thompson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested last week in West Greenwich after a search of his car turned up a number of weapons, including eight pistols and two AR-15 assault rifles.

Police say troopers found boxes of ammunition, camouflage gear and masks and amphetamines, among other things.

Col. Ann Assumpico says it one of the largest seizures of weapons during a traffic stop in recent memory.

During a check of Thompson’s license, registration and criminal background, the trooper determined that he in fact had a lengthy criminal record, including multiple convictions for firearm and drug trafficking crimes.

The trooper returned to the vehicle and ordered Thompson to exit the vehicle, which he did. However, during further questioning by troopers, Thompson allegedly shoved one of the troopers into the roadway, where the trooper was in danger of being struck by oncoming traffic, and he took off on foot, running across the highway, towards the oncoming traffic in the high-speed lane of Interstate 95. After allegedly failing to respond to repeated commands to stop running, one of the troopers deployed a Taser, causing Thompson to fall to the pavement.

Thompson was arraigned on Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Thompson was arraigned in his hospital room on Monday on charges of:

1.) Carrying a Pistol Without a License

2.) Possession of Stolen Firearm (4 counts)

3.) Possession of Arms by a Convict in a Crime of Violence

4.) Resisting Arrest

5.) Simple Assault

6.) Possession of Schedule I-V Controlled Substance, with Intent to Deliver (Amphetamines / MDMA)

7.) Alteration of Marks of Identification on a Firearm

8.) Loaded Weapons in a Vehicle

9.) Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

10.) Possession of Explosive & Noxious Substances

11.) Carrying Dangerous Weapons / While Committing a Crime of Violence

12.) Carrying Stolen Firearm when Committing a Crime