Whiteville museum celebrates diversity through ‘Color of Harmony’ special

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville presents “Color of Harmony,” a one-day special community event featuring an interactive workshop and musical performances by scholars whose work has been influenced by race, on Saturday, July 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The event’s accomplished performers hope to create a sense of self-awareness by inviting the audience to think about race and celebrate diversity through song.

Workshop presenter Reggie Harris is a well-traveled performer, lecturer and cultural ambassador who prides himself on creating “session energy” with diverse groups to educate the public about music and the human experience. He combines spiritual and roots music, historic inspiration and moving original songs, often in themes of unity and social justice.

Lakota John is a talented Native American blues guitarist and vocalist from southeastern North Carolina who plays bottleneck slide and Piedmont blues guitar, preserving his heritage with songs from the Native American flute. He was nominated for Best Blues Recording in 2015 at the Native American Music Awards (NAMA). He performs regionally as an acoustic solo artist and with his family band, Lakota John and Kin.

You are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Museum lawn opens at 12:30 p.m with music beginning at 1:00 p.m. This is a family-friendly event: no pets, coolers, alcohol or smoking permitted.

This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide non-profit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This event is also held in partnership with the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh’s “Race: Are We So Different?” exhibition, which runs through October 22.