Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to fire on Fall Dr.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials with Wilmington Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Wilmington around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Sammy Flowers, officials first noticed smoke coming from a front exterior window at 2001 Fall Drive. After forced entry into the apartment, crews found the fire in the second floor bedroom.

The flames were extinguished and the apartment was ventilated and checked for any fire extension in the attic. There was no fire extension in the attic and crews reported the apartment to be all clear.

Investigators are working to find the origin and cause of the fire. There were no injures reported.

