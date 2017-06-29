Family of Titanic survivor tells story at Museum of Coastal Carolina

Ocean Isle Beach, NC (WWAY) — A family member of a Titanic survivor will share the story of his encounters during a special event at the Museum of Coastal Carolina.

Julie Hedgepeth Williams feels as if she was there. That’s because her great-uncle, Albert Caldwell, was a passenger on the Titanic. He, his wife, and his young son survived the sinking. Julie grew up listening to her great-uncle recount the events of that horrific evening.

At 6 p.m. on July 18 at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, Julie will tell the story of the Titanic as her great-uncle told it to her firsthand, followed by a part he kept secret and that she only found out by research. The research keeps revealing new details about her family’s survival of this tragic event.

