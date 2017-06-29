Italian team names Brett Blizzard greatest guard in its history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The greatest basketball player to ever play hoops UNCW has received another honor in Italy.

Brett Blizzard has been named the greatest guard in the history of his Italian pro team, Junior Casale.

Blizzard played at UNCW from 1999 to 2003. He finished his career with the Seahawks as one of the top 25 student-athletes in the CAA between 1985 and 2010. He finished his career for the Seahawks as the all-time leading scorer.

After graduation in 2003, Blizzard moved to Italy to play pro ball there.

He sat out in 2010 and then a year later, during which he was the co-host of Full Court Press on WWAY.