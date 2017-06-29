LOOK BACK: Last major eclipse in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The much anticipated total solar eclipse will happen in less than two months, August 21. This is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 99 years.

The last time the Carolinas had a major solar eclipse was on May 30, 1984.

The solar eclipse occurred from late morning until early afternoon and most of the southeastern United States was treated to an amazing view as the sun almost completely disappeared behind the moon. The moon’s blockage of the sun reached 99.8% totality at its maximum extent. No point on the Earth’s surface experienced a total eclipse; this is known as an annual eclipse.

Unfortunately, the Eastern Carolinas, including Florence, Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and New Bern, were covered beneath thick clouds with rain and missed seeing this eclipse. Skies across the area didn’t clear out until early the following morning.

Timothy Armstrong, Meteorologist at National Weather Service in Wilmington, reviewed hourly weather observations from locations near the center of the eclipse path and noticed a three to six degree temperature drop as the shadow moved over.

Other notable solar eclipses occurred on July 20, 1963, March 7, 1970, and May 10, 1994.

