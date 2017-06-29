Man steals pregnant woman’s purse, struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot

Man chased, struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot (Photo: WLOS)

A pregnant woman said she chased a man and hit him with her SUV in a Walmart parking lot after she says he attempted to steal her purse.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart on Bleachery Boulevard. News 13 was there and got exclusive video of the incident.

Christine Braswell, 26, and other witnesses we talked to said the man, later identified as Robert Raines, was rummaging through her SUV prior to the incident.

A witness to the alleged break-in, Blake Bennett, told News 13 he confronted Raines.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” Bennett said. “Then me and my friend told him to put it down and ‘What are you doing?'”

Braswell said Raines ran away with her purse and dropped some other items when she confronted him. She said she initially chased after him on foot but decided to pursue him in her vehicle because she’s pregnant.

