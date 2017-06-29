Missing North Carolina airport worker spotted at gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A woman who disappeared from her job at a North Carolina airport has been seen at a gas station, and authorities say there is no evidence she is in trouble.

Police were searching for 24-year-old Allison Cope, who disappeared from her job at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday.

A statement from the airport on Thursday said Cope was seen at a gas station on Monday about an hour after she left airport property.

Authorities said Cope, an employee of Starbucks Coffee in Terminal 2, took a break at 3 p.m., and was reported missing four hours later.

The statement said airport police have reviewed the video and found no evidence that Cope is under duress, nor is there evidence of any crimes at the airport or on the airport campus.

