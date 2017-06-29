Parking details for Wilmington July 4th celebration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington is preparing for its annual 4th of July Fireworks and Celebration. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River just north of the Battleship.

Food vendors and music by Port City Shakedown will start at 6 p.m. on Water Street. Fireworks start at 9:05 p.m.

When fireworks are over, you will be forced to leave in a certain direction, depending on where you park. All cars parked north of Red Cross Street will only be allowed to head north. Cars parked south of Red Cross Street will be forced to head south. However, if you park in the Cape Fear Community College lot at Red Cross and Front Streets you will be forced to head south.

The City of Wilmington says you should expect to sit in traffic for one to two hours. Also, pets are not allowed downtown during special events where large crowds are present.

On-street parking is free all day on July 4th. Parking decks will charge an event fee after 2 p.m.

CFCC parking decks: $10

Market St. deck: $7

2nd St. deck: $7

New Hanover Co. deck by the library: $7

Convention Center parking deck: $8

Certain streets will also be closed on July 4th.

Water Street, between Market and Grace streets, will close at 1:30 p.m.

Princess Street between N. Water and N. Front streets will close at 1:30 p.m.

Market Street between N. Water and N. Front streets will close at 1:30 p.m.

Chestnut Street, between N. Front and N. 3rd streets, will close as early as 5 p.m.

Streets west of 2nd Street toward the river will close as early as 6 p.m. (Once parking is no longer available, streets will close.)

US 421 North exit off 74/76 will close as early as 6 p.m. NO STANDING, STOPPING or PARKING on bridges, roadways or along medians on Highways 17, 74/76, 133 or 421.