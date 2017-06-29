Police: Have Independence Day fun off the roads

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you are not smart this weekend, fireworks will not be the only lights you see. The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program kicked off its annual “Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker” campaign Thursday in Wilmington.

Deadly drunk driving accidents are something officers say they have seen far too often. NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program Interim Director, Richard Broome says this year there has been already 127 deaths.

“Beyond those folks losing their lives, it’s the families, it’s the law enforcement officers. It’s the first responders, it’s everyone who is left behind who have to deal with that entirely preventable tragedy,” Broome said.

Preventing deadly drunk accidents, that is what Booze It & Lose It: Operation Firecracker is aiming to do. State troopers along with local officers are teaming up to keep your Independence Day party plans off the roads.

There will be checkpoints across the state until next week. It is a statewide campaign community members and visitors stand behind.

“I’m concerned about driving and drinking,” concerned resident, Joann Davis said. “It’s a lot of accidents and we want to try to curb that.”

“You should not drink and drive because if you accidentally kill someone, you will have that for the rest of your life to remember. And especially if it’s a child,” concerned visitor, Barbra Flint said.

Officers say one piece of advice while still having fun is to always have a designated driver.

“Find one person. Even if it’s in a rotation, this person is going to behave tonight, and another person the next night,” NC Highway Patrol Troop Commander, Chris Morton said. “Do it. Have someone step up because you love your friends, because your love for your family and you love those others. Have somebody be designated, be responsible.”

If a designated driver is not a possibility, officers stress for you to get an Uber or cab if you have had one too many.

“You should stop and think before you have that one more drink before hitting the road. Don’t do it,” Flint said.

“Everybody just drive careful, and don’t drink,” Davis said.

Aside from the 127 deaths, Broome says there have been nearly 5,000 alcohol related accidents. Officers and state troopers hope to cut that number down to zero.

For more the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program initiative, click here.