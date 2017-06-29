Recovery Comedy Show to raise money for ‘Heart of Wilmington’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday night, a unique group of comedians will take the stage at Morning Glory Coffeehouse to raise money for a non-profit dedicated to helping solve the opioid crisis.

It’s billed the “Recovery Comedy Show” and will feature comics Dick Satori, Lew Morgante, Billy Raim & Mike Van Vliet with the lighter side of recovery. Proceeds benefit HOW(Heart of Wilmington). A $10 suggested donation for the cause. Doors open for event at 7pm at Morning Glory Coffeehouse located at 1415 Dawson Street, Friday, June 30th.

The president of HOW is our Extraordinary Person of the Week.