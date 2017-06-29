Two arrested after selling prescription pills to deputies

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Two people are now behind bars after a three month long drug investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Bowen Williamson and Roy Bryant of Chadbourn are facing drug charges after police say they sold large quantities of prescription pain medication to investigators.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit says this investigation started from community complaints and tips.

Williamson and Bryant were arrested Tuesday morning and are now in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant is charged with six felony counts of Trafficking In Opium and one felony Count of Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep a Controlled Substance. He is held under a $350,000 bond.

Williamson is charged with four felony courts of Conspiring to Traffic Opium. She is in jail under a $10,000 bond.

Deputies say prescription medication abuse continues to be a growing problem in Columbus County. Sheriff Lewis Hatcher thanks the citizens for their continued tips and complaints that come into his office.