UNCW partners with Opera Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The French opera Carmen is being performed at UNCW next month.

Right now the University and Opera Wilmington are belting out a summer camp to get ready. Children ages 10 to 16 are finishing on a strong note.

They have been working on set design, costumes, and rehearsing for their roles as the children chorus for the opera performance.

They have been working the past two weeks to hit all their notes for opening night.

One of the performers said she is excited to see how the opera is coming together.

“Well I like that we get to chose who we get to be like it’s not just wear this and act like this, it’s more like you can make your own character which I think it’s really fun,” performer Kate Bradely said.

If you would like more information on the camp or Opera Wilmington, click here.