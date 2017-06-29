UNCW partners with Opera Wilmington

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The French opera Carmen is being performed at UNCW next month.

Right now the University and Opera Wilmington are belting out a summer camp to get ready. Children ages 10 to 16 are finishing on a strong note.

They have been working on set design, costumes, and rehearsing for their roles as the children chorus for the opera performance.

They have been working the past two weeks to hit all their notes for opening night.

One of the performers said she is excited to see how the opera is coming together.

“Well I like that we get to chose who we get to be like it’s not just wear this and act like this, it’s more like you can make your own character which I think it’s really fun,” performer Kate Bradely said.

If you would like more information on the camp or Opera Wilmington, click here. 

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Vans Warped Tour 2017
17 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
City of Wilmington cancels 2017 Vans Warped Tour
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LOOK BACK: Last major eclipse in the Carolinas
Read More»
GenX Forum Logo
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
ICYMI: Watch the entire GenX Forum hosted by WWAY, StarNews and WHQR
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments