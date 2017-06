WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The hot bats of the team from Wilmington continued the win streak as Post 10 sweeps Post 265 in their double-header Thursday.

Wilmington won the first game 9-3.

Wilmington takes game 2 13-3. Post 10 has scored 37 runs in their last three games.

They will return home tomorrow against Hope Mills at 7 p.m.