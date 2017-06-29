Wilmington Sharks fall to Holly Springs Salamanders

The Sharks lost to the Salamanders June 28 at Buck Hardee Field. (Photo: Wilmington Sharks Baseball)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Sharks took on the Salamanders for the third time this season on Wednesday night.

During the home game at Buck Hardee Field, 11 runners were left on base and the Sharks could not come up with the timely hit. Holly Springs won 5-4.

The Sharks were first on the scoreboard during the match up. In the bottom of the first inning, Luke Morgan doubled to right center field. Riley Knudsen followed with a single, before a third College of Charleston Cougar came to the plate. Danny Wondrack singled. Morgan made it home and put the Sharks on top 1-0.

In the top of the second, Colby Lee walked Peyton Isaacson to lead of the inning. The designated hitter later scored on a fielder’s choice by Caleb Potter. Wilmington retook the lead on an RBI single by Ben Highfill. However, the Sharks left two runners stranded on base for the second inning in a row.

In the third, the visitors plated two runs on a two out double by Peyton Isaacson to take a 3-2 lead. The Sharks then came to bat trailing for the first time in the contest and left two more runners stranded on the base paths.

From the bottom of the 3rd through the 7th inning the score remained 3-2.

In the top of the 8th, the Salamanders added two necessary insurance runs. Zach Piazza and Austin LaFollette had back-to-back base hits with 2 outs to drive in a run apiece.

In the last inning, Justin Dean and Luke Morgan scored to make the game 5-4.

The loss ended Wilmington’s 3 game home winning streak and 4 game winning streak overall. Luke Morgan extended his hitting streak to 10 games on a double in the 1st inning. Morgan finished 3-5 with three doubles.

The Sharks are on the road Thursday for a doubleheader in Wilson. First pitch is at 6:05 for Game 1.