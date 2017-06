SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A popular fast food chain is opening next week in western Brunswick County.

A grand opening will be held Monday, July 3 at the new Shallotte location, 4736 Main Street.

The new store marks Zaxby’s first foray into Brunswick County. Back in February it opened its first Columbus County location in Whiteville.

The location started hiring back in May.

Zaxby’s is just one of several chains expanding into Brunswick County.