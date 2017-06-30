3 Sharks named to East All-Star team

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — This afternoon the Coastal Plain League announced its all-stars. The Sharks had three players selected this season: Riley Knudsen, 1B from the College of Charleston, Luke Morgan, outfielder from the College of Charleston, and Jonathan Jahn, LHP from the University of South Carolina. Knudsen was the only member of the trio selected to start.

For the fourth season in a row, the CPL will also hold a fan vote to determine the final player on the rosters for both the East and West teams. Sharks outfielder Justin Dean has been one of the players selected for the fan ballot.

Voting for the fan ballot will take place beginning on Monday, July 3rd at 12, noon, and will run through Tuesday, July 4th at 12, noon. You can cast your ballot at www.coastalplain.com.

All-Star Itinerary:

Sunday, July 9

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – All-Star FanFest

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Mascot Kickball Game

7:00 p.m. – All-Star Home Run Derby

Monday, July 10

7:00 p.m. – CPL All-Star Game

For information on tickets visit www.salamndersbaseball.com or call them at 919-249-7322.

The game will also be broadcast live in over 25 million homes as well as be streamed on MLB.com via the CPL’s partnership with 7 Communications.