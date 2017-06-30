AAA: Americans will set record for travel during holiday weekend

According to AAA, this coming holiday weekend, Americans will be setting a record for travel. 44.2 Million People are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from their homes, using a variety of transportation to honor Independence Day.

This is a jump from last year’s travel numbers by 1.25 million, marking it the most traveled 4th of July weekend ever. The travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4.

By the Numbers: Independence Day Travel Forecast

• Overall, 44.2 million travelers are expected to travel this Independence Day, a 2.9 percent increase over 2016.• 37.5 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.9 percent over last year.

• 3.44 million people are taking to the skies this Independence Day, increasing air travel by 4.6 percent over last year.

• 3.27 million travelers, an increase of 1.4 percent from 2016, will look to other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses.

Other important points:

-Gas prices cheaper than one year ago

– Airfares and car rental rates lower this Independence Day

-AAA to rescue more than 338,000 motorists this Independence Day, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues