Felon charged with kidnapping cab driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man with a lengthy criminal record landed back behind bars overnight after police say he kidnapped a cab driver.

Wilmington Police say a Kat’s Taxi dispatcher called around 11 p.m. to tell police one of the company’s drivers had notified them that she having trouble with a customer she had picked up on Front Street.

Police say Jimmy Lee Dixson, 49, made the driver drive him to several locations throughout town.

Officers were able to find the cab at Gordon Road and N. College Road. The driver jumped out of the car when officers arrived. She was not hurt.

Police arrested Dixson at the scene and charged him with second-degree kidnapping.

State records show Dixson has a criminal record with convictions stretching back to 1990 for crimes including breaking and entering, assault on a female and violation of a domestic order.

Dixson was booked in jail this morning under $150,000 bond.