Dog dies in Wilmington house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington fire crews are investigating a fire that broke out in a duplex in the 200 block of Williamson Drive this morning that killed a family pet.

The call came in around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived, flames and smoke were showing. Battalion Chief Danny Grafius says during search and rescue efforts, firefighters found a dog inside.

The dog could not be saved. No one else was home at the time.

Firefighters put out the fire just after 11:30 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire or where it started in the home.