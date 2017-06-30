Free ‘fireworks of love’ weddings

Fireworks of love wedding ceremonies (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nine happy couples will be taking a walk down an aisle very soon New Hanover County Register of Deeds is having a fire works of love wedding ceremony.

This is the second time the Register of Deeds will offer free wedding ceremonies for couples who want to spend the rest of their lives together.

Businesses across the Port City donated wedding cakes and flowers.

Tammy Beasley, who is helping prepare for the ceremonies said they started holding these free events to combat the negativity in the world.

She hopes to make the next time they do this even bigger.

“When you see somebody get married, it’s just when you see that love it just makes everything melt away. It’s just such a beautiful thing to watch two people come together and join to spend the rest of their lives together and that love just shines and it just makes you feel good,” said Beasley.

One lucky couple will even get a free nights stay in a hotel for after the wedding.