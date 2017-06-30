House of Raeford poultry plant plans rebuild post fire

TEACHEY, NC (WWAY) — A Duplin County poultry plant plans to rebuild following a fire that happened four months ago.

Back in February, the House of Raeford poultry plant in Teachey caught on fire, destroying the building.

The company announced Friday that a contractor to manage the rebuilding process had been selected.

“Fitts & Goodwin shares House of Raeford’s commitments to community and quality, as evidenced by the state-of-the-art hatchery they built for our company in Monetta, SC in 2016,” said House of Raeford president and CEO Bob Johnson. “Building on their long history of success, we are confident they are the perfect partner for House of Raeford as we work to rebuild in Wallace.”

House of Raeford say the contractors have already begun overseeing work at the site, and expects the rebuild project to be complete by summer 2018.

House of Raeford spokesman in February said employees were going to be paid and reassigned to other locations for the time being.