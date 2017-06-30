Meet the new commander of the USCG Cutter Diligence

WILMINGTON, N.C.(USCG) — Coast Guard Cmdr. Robert S. Mohr relieved Cmdr. Justin M. Carter as commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence during a ceremony in Wilmington Thursday.

Under Carter’s leadership, the crew of the Diligence conducted several multi-mission patrols, rescued and repatriated nearly 1,000 migrants and kept nearly $75 million of cocaine and marijuana from entering the U.S.

Upon departing, Carter will report to Norfolk, Virginia, where he will attend the Joint Forces Staff College.

Mohr most recently served as the executive officer aboard Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma, homeported in Kittery, Maine.

During Mohr’s tour on the Tahoma, the crew completed multiple interdiction operations and counter-drug patrols, during which they seized over $130 million of cocaine and detained 16 suspected drug traffickers.

Mohr graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering. He later earned dual Master of Science degrees in naval architecture and marine engineering and mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.

His military decorations include the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, the Coast Guard Achievement Medal and the Commandant’s Letter of Commendation Ribbon, among others.