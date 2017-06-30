More water patrols this holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This holiday weekend there will be a lot of people celebrating 4th of July on the water. Each year the New Hanover County Sheriff’s office deals with the same issues, issues they are trying to cut down on.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says Masonboro Island and Mason’s Inlet are the main attractions for Independence Day. With thousands of people celebrating and hundreds of boats on the water, things can get pretty dangerous.

Lt. Brewer says the biggest issues they see during the holiday is underage drinking, people drinking too much, and people swimming around moving boats.

“We do transport people off the island,” Lt. Brewer said. “If they’re breaking the law, if they’re too intoxicated, if they’re underage drinking. If there’s some situation where we have to remove them from the island we will take them off the island. Last year we took about 25 people off the island.”

To keep things under control there will be a command post stationed at Masonboro.

“Our biggest concern is safety, that’s the main reason we’re out there. And that’s why we have such a force at Masonboro and Mason’s inlet, is making sure everyone is safe. Most of the time we deal with more cuts and band-aids and treating people. And of course we do have the intoxicated people that we have to handle as well. But we make sure everyone is safe,” Lt. Brewer said.

Lt. Brewer says if you are out celebrating to make sure you have a plan, a way to and from the island, and do not drink and drive.

“You know, anytime you’re on the water make sure you have all the equipment you need to be on the water,” Lt. Brewer said. “Make sure you’re traveling safely. You know, if someone’s in need make sure you can assist them, or call someone who can assist them. There are several taxis running this year that are licensed captains so utilize those if you don’t have a boat.”

Lt. Brewer says there will be a total of 40 officers patrolling the water, Masonboro Island, and Mason’s Inlet over the holiday weekend.