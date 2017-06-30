NC man charged with lying about Islamic State plans

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man faces charges that he lied to the FBI when he denied telling someone he planned to fly to Syria and wanted to help others fly there to support the Islamic State.

An indictment unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte charges 29-year-old Alexander Samuel Smith of Waxhaw with two counts of making a false statement to an agency of the United States.

The indictment says Smith began communicating in July 2014 with an FBI confidential source who identified himself as an Islamic State representative.

It says Smith offered to get a “buddy pass” for the source through his girlfriend, who worked for a U.S. airline.

It also says Smith wanted to travel to Syria. The Associated Press left voice and email messages for Smith’s attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Jimmy Lee Dixson (Photo: New Hanover Co. Jail)
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Felon charged with kidnapping cab driver
Read More»
21 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Man steals pregnant woman’s purse, struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot
Read More»
Rynell Morice Solomon and Cordelia Patrice Ross (Photos: New Hanover County Jail)
22 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
2 arrested after allegedly digging up buried drugs for jail inmate
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments