Parade honoring veterans to be held in Wilmington for 1st time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —  Veterans will be honored on November 11th in Downtown Wilmington in a first of its kind event for the area.

Jim Verdon, spokesperson for the event and member of the New Hanover County Veterans Council, says the 1st Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade will follow  the annual Purple Heart Run.

Verdon says the parade, in keeping with its purpose and theme, will include veterans, veterans groups, veterans support groups, high school marching bands, ROTC units, and first responders.   It starts at 9:30AM in the CFCC parking lot, and will proceed down Front Street, turn left on Orange St., and end at the USO where refreshments will be provided for parade participants. The parade will be followed by the annual commemorative service held at the National Cemetery on Market St.

The parade is sanctioned by the New Hanover County Veterans Council.

