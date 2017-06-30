Purses With a Purpose helps women escaping domestic violence

Purses With a Purpose (Andrew Bisset WWMT)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (NEWSCHANNEL 3) — The Kalamazoo YWCA works to help women and their children who have escaped domestic violence. The shelter reports they average 30 mothers daily, plus their children. Now a group is working to help those women get their feet back on the ground.

“There’s truly a need there,” said Shondell Gaudette. “They are getting out. They’re scared. They’re terrified, and they find themselves at the shelter with nothing.”

For the past three years, Shondell and her daughter Shelby have been bringing purses to the shelter to help the women escaping a bad situation. They just came up with a name for their group, Purses With A Purpose.

“All the things that they need are right there,” said Shondell. “Tooth brushes, tooth paste, deodorant. I mean, all kinds of hygiene products. Plushes, shampoo, lotions, things that women need.”

The Gaudette’s pack the purses with friends who give their time as well as donations. They said they collect most of the money and purses from friends or businesses in the area.

