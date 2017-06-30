SC sees first gas tax raise in decades this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – South Carolina’s first gas tax increase in 30 years will help rebuild deteriorated roadways and bridges statewide, but transportation officials caution a smoother ride may be years away.

The state gas tax will rise by 2 cents per gallon Saturday, to 18.75 cents, under a law approved in May over Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto. It’s the first step of a 12-cent hike over six years.

South Carolina is among five states where gas taxes increase Saturday. Elsewhere, the per-gallon tax increases between 3.5 cents and 10 cents.

Other parts of South Carolina’s law taking effect Saturday include a $200 increase in the sales tax cap on vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall urges drivers to be patient, saying the additional money will “trickle in” during the phase-in of the tax hike.

