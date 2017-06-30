Sharks struggle in Fayetteville

WILMINGTON, NC (Wilmington Sharks) — It was a rough night on the mound for Sharks starter Luke Gesell. The UNC-Wilmington freshman worked 4 and a third innings and allowed 10 runs, 9 earned on 8 hits in Wilmington’s 11-2 loss at Fayetteville.

The Sharks jumped out on top 2-0 in the top of the 1st. Wilmington loaded the bases on a Luke Morgan single to extend his hitting streak to 13. Trevor McCutchin drove in Justin Dean on a sacrifice fly to left field. Then, Riley Knudsen grounded out to second base to score Michael Sandle. The next 8 innings would be a struggle for the Sharks offense.

Fayetteville was retired 1-2-3 in the first, but took off from there. In the second, the SwampDogs scored 4 runs on 3 hits. With 2 outs, Jonathan Allen laced a double down the right field line to give Fayetteville the lead it would hold for good.

In the third, Andrew Henrickson and Jameel Edney hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Fayetteville went on to hit Gesell around for 4 hits and 3 more runs to take a 7-2 lead. Meanwhile, the Sharks were sat down in short order the next two innings in the 4th and 5th against Matt Acosta.

The SwampDogs offense wasn’t finished. In the 5th, Luke Gesell walked the bases loaded with one out before being pulled from the contest. Mitch Spence came in and allowed three straight singles that scored three more runs. A wild pitch from Spence plated a fourth run and put Fayetteville on top 11-2. With 2 outs, Justin Dean scaled the wall in left center field to rob Jayson Newman of a 3-run home run to end the inning.

The Sharks had just 1 hit from the 6th inning to the finish, as the bats never got started for Wilmington. Matt Acosta (1-0) picked up the win for Fayetteville and Luke Gesell (1-2) fell to 0-2 against the SwampDogs this season.

The Sharks end a four game round swing tomorrow in Morehead City. First pitch is at 7:05 from Big Rock Stadium. Coverage on the Sharks Radio Network begins at 6:50 with Sharks Pregame.