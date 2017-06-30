Swimming advisory issued for part of North Myrtle Beach

A temporary swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of North Myrtle Beach.

According to a news release from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, high bacteria levels were detected during regular testing.

On June 28, tests of water samples from the area of 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach yielded results of 987 CFU/100m at WAC-004.

According to the DHEC S.C. Beach Guide, swimming is not advised if the enterococcus bacteria (ETCOC) measurement is greater than 104.

A previous test on June 27 yielded results of 41 CFU/100m at WAC-004, meaning bacteria levels multiplied by more than 24 times over the course of 24 hours.

