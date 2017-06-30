Teen dies after assault at Willard Outreach Community Center

WILLARD, NC (WWAY) — A teen has died from his injuries after being assaulted at the Willard Outreach Community Center Thursday.

Last night around 10:30 p.m., Pender County Sherriff deputies arrived at the center and located 18-year-old Antonio Logan of Willard with severe head trauma.

Deputies say Douglas Dontay Peterson, 19, of Rose Hill and Renesha Lagina-Ann Bryant, 20, of Wallace were responsible for assaulting Logan with weapons.

They said Logan was transported by ambulance to Pender Memorial Hospital where he was then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Logan died this morning from injuries.

Peterson and Bryant were each charged with First Degree Murder.

Both are being held without bond at the Pender County Jail.