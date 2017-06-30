Traffic Alert: Flipped car on Hwy 17

A flipped car in the median on Hwy 17 in Pender Co. near Scotts Hill. (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A flipped car may cause some slow downs on the roads Friday morning along Highway 17.

According to Capt. Rowell with Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office, it happened near Scotts Hill by Christian Chapel Rd.

Fire, police, and EMS are currently on the scene of the accident.

There is no word on injuries.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Please use caution when driving through the area. You can join WWAY for the latest traffic alerts on the Waze app.