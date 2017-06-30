Traffic Alert: Flipped car on Hwy 17

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

A flipped car in the median on Hwy 17 in Pender Co. near Scotts Hill. (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A flipped car may cause some slow downs on the roads Friday morning along Highway 17.

According to Capt. Rowell with Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office, it happened near Scotts Hill by Christian Chapel Rd.

Fire, police, and EMS are currently on the scene of the accident.

There is no word on injuries.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Please use caution when driving through the area. You can join WWAY for the latest traffic alerts on the Waze app.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Durham police officers save women from sinking car
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Traffic Alert: Crash at 3rd and Wooster St. in downtown Wilmington
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Brothers charged in Pender Co. deadly shooting
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments