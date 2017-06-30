Vans Warped Tour hopes to return to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a chance the Vans Warped Tour could come to Wilmington next year.

In an email this morning, the Warped Tour press team wrote they were “extremely bummed with the way things played out” and that the show was canceled due to circumstances outside of the Warped Tour Team’s control. The group hopes to bring the festival back to Wilmington.

The festival was supposed to take place on July 4th at Legion Stadium. The City of Wilmington cancelled the tour Thursday over safety concerns. Warped Tour organizers said they were “blindsighted” by the city’s decision.

People who bought tickets to the Wilmington show can attend Thursday’s concert in Charlotte, or get a refund.

