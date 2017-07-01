Patriotism and fun in the air at Wilmington brewery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patriotism and fun were in the air as people packed into Waterline Brewing Company for their Freedom Fest Saturday.

It was the second annual festival celebrating the July 4th holiday for the Wilmington brewery.

Food, beer, games and live music all made for a great afternoon at the block party.

The brewery even gave out a prize for the “Most-Merican” outfit.

Freedom Fest has been a huge success for Waterline Brewing and they’re happy to provide a fun place for people to enjoy.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great city to work in and to serve beer in, so people who come out here just love to have fun and they love coming down here because they know we throw fun events and that’s pretty much what we like to do,” said brewery owner Mark Anthony Mueller.

The brewery has had such a success with this event that they’ve planned two others like it.

Their Catalina Wine Mixer party will be held in September, with Oktoberfest coming the next month.