Volunteers help prepare Wilmington National Cemetery for the 4th of July

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The avenue of flags at the Wilmington National Cemetery are proudly waving and ready for a big 4th of July celebration.

About a dozen volunteers showed up Saturday morning to start preparing for the New Hanover County Veterans Council’s annual Independence Day program at the cemetery.

There are a lot of events going on for Independence Day, here in the Port City.

Over forty flags were set up around the cemetery and Vietnam Veteran Ronald Lloyd said it is his honor to come out and help.

“Oh, it’s just the best, I mean we did a lot of things in Gettysburg having come from that kind of military background and town, but this area with the ceremony going on here and the battleship, and the Southport parade it’s just a fantastic way to honor the county. It seems to be extremely well participated in down here,” Lloyd said.

The 4th of July service at the cemetery is open to the public and the guest speaker this year is Aron Laney of team red, white, and blue.