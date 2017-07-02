Coast Guard rescues man in overturned kayak off NC coast

NAGS HEAD, NC (AP) — Coast Guard officials say a life jacket may be the reason that a kayaker in North Carolina’s Oregon Inlet survived when his vessel overturned.

Officials say they rescued the kayaker Saturday evening about 300 yards off Oregon Inlet Campground.

They say in a news release that the Coast Guard command center in Wilmington received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. about an adult male who had overturned his kayak and was in distress.

A crew rescued the kayaker about 45 minutes later.

Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Stanton says the man’s decision to wear a life jacket may have saved his life.

