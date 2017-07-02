Independence Day celebrations around the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are several Independence Day Celebrations happening this week in the Cape Fear.

The Independence Day celebration in Surf City will kick off Monday July 3 at 6:00 p.m. with fireworks after dark. Surf City Police want to remind folks parking in Soundside Park is reserved for VIP / accessible parking only. Click here to see a map of public parking areas for the firework celebration.

Music kicks off in Carolina Beach at 6:30 p.m. Monday with fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the City of Wilmington will kick off music at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks will go off from a barge on the cape fear river starting at 9:05 p.m. City decks will charge a seven dollar event fee. The Wilmington Convention Center at 515 Nutt St. will charge an $8.00 event fee. The fee for Cape Fear Community College lots will be $10. Parking on the street is free. Click here for more parking information from the City of Wilmington.

The Naturalization Ceremony in Southport will take place Monday at 4:00 p.m. on the Ft. Johnston Garrison House lawn. The NC 4th of July Parade will kick off in Southport on July 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Moore and Howe Streets. Click here for more information on all of the events in Southport this week.