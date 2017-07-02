Missing NC airport employee found alive in Virginia

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A woman who disappeared from her job at a North Carolina airport has been found alive in Virginia.

Police for Raleigh-Durham International Airport said Sunday in a news release that 24-year-old Allison Cope was found alive in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

RDU police say they have no other details.

Cope disappeared Monday from her job at RDU Airport. A statement from the airport on Thursday said Cope was seen at a gas station on Monday about an hour after she left airport property.

They saw no evidence she was under duress.

Cope worked at Starbucks Coffee in Terminal 2.

She took a break at 3 p.m. Monday, and was reported missing four hours later.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)